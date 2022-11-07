See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Montgomeryville, PA
Dr. Rubina Haidar, MD

Pulmonary Disease
4 (37)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Rubina Haidar, MD is a Pulmonologist in Montgomeryville, PA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from Sindh Medical School and is affiliated with Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.

Dr. Haidar works at Buxmont Pulmonary and Sleep Medicine, PC in Montgomeryville, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Buxmont Pulmonary and Sleep Medicine, PC
    668 Bethlehem Pike Ste 4, Montgomeryville, PA 18936 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Lansdale Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 37 ratings
Patient Ratings (37)
5 Star
(27)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(3)
1 Star
(7)
Nov 07, 2022
I am a genetic walking magnet for all respiratory illness. Although I was an athlete in my youth and a healthy eater, today at age 67 I have COPD, asthma, chronic bronchitis and mild sleep apnea. Dr. Haidar is the fourth pulmonologist I have had and the first woman. She is the first pulmonologist who put a NUMBER PERCENTAGE on my lung function. Dr. Haidar is the first doctor who monitors me 24/7 for my oxygen level and heart rate through ACCUHEALTH. She is so conscientious and knowledgeable about current medications. She changed my life. Today for the first time I have a grip on the severity of my COPD. She is easy to talk to and I love the way I have full time access to her through my patient portal. My last doctor said, "I'll see you in six months." I can talk to Dr. Haidar every day. Her office manager, Jimmy is The Best. I love this doctor and could not recommend her more highly. I love how quiet and peaceful her office is although she has a demanding career.
Michelle McClure Nonemaker — Nov 07, 2022
About Dr. Rubina Haidar, MD

Specialties
  • Pulmonary Disease
Years of Experience
  • 32 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1295768794
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Baylor College Of Medicine
Residency
  • State University of New York at Albany
Internship
  • State University of New York at Albany
Medical Education
  • Sindh Medical School
Board Certifications
  • Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Rubina Haidar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haidar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Haidar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Haidar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Haidar works at Buxmont Pulmonary and Sleep Medicine, PC in Montgomeryville, PA. View the full address on Dr. Haidar’s profile.

Dr. Haidar has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haidar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

37 patients have reviewed Dr. Haidar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haidar.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haidar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haidar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

