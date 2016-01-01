Dr. Rubina Bakerywala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bakerywala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rubina Bakerywala, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rubina Bakerywala, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They graduated from GOA UNIVERSITY / GOA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida.
Dr. Bakerywala works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Nemours Children's Specialty Care, Jacksonville807 Childrens Way Fl 6, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Directions (904) 697-3600
Hospital Affiliations
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bakerywala?
About Dr. Rubina Bakerywala, MD
- Pediatric Neurology
- English
- 1861682940
Education & Certifications
- GOA UNIVERSITY / GOA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Clinical Neurophysiology, Epilepsy and Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bakerywala has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bakerywala accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bakerywala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bakerywala works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Bakerywala. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bakerywala.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bakerywala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bakerywala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.