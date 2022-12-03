Overview

Dr. Rubina Aqeel, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Upland, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Fatima Jinnah Medical College For Women, University Of Health Sciences Lahore and is affiliated with San Antonio Regional Hospital.



Dr. Aqeel works at AQEEL RUBINA MD in Upland, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Female Infertility, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.