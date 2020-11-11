Dr. Moore Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rubin Moore Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rubin Moore Jr, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Overland Park, KS.
Dr. Moore Jr works at
Locations
Kcpg8300 College Blvd Ste 320, Overland Park, KS 66210 Directions (913) 338-0400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent Dr, always punctual and very caring, listens well
About Dr. Rubin Moore Jr, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- Psychiatry
Dr. Moore Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moore Jr works at
Dr. Moore Jr has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD and Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moore Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Moore Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moore Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moore Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moore Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.