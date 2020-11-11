See All Psychiatrists in Overland Park, KS
Dr. Rubin Moore Jr, MD

Psychiatry
4 (14)
Dr. Rubin Moore Jr, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Overland Park, KS. 

Dr. Moore Jr works at Kansas City Psychiatric Group in Overland Park, KS. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD and Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    8300 College Blvd Ste 320, Overland Park, KS 66210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 338-0400

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Phobia
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Phobia

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anorexia
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bulimia
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 11, 2020
    Excellent Dr, always punctual and very caring, listens well
    About Dr. Rubin Moore Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1598929507
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Moore Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Moore Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Moore Jr works at Kansas City Psychiatric Group in Overland Park, KS. View the full address on Dr. Moore Jr’s profile.

    Dr. Moore Jr has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD and Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moore Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Moore Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moore Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moore Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moore Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

