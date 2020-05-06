Dr. Rubin Maidan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maidan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rubin Maidan, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Rubin Maidan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Kirkland, WA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland, Evergreenhealth Monroe and Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.
Locations
EvergreenHealth Heart Care12333 NE 130th Ln Ste TAN320A, Kirkland, WA 98034 Directions (425) 899-0555
Hospital Affiliations
- EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland
- Evergreenhealth Monroe
- Overlake Medical Center & Clinics
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I have several conditions including hypertension. Dr. Maidan has been by far more attentive and thorough than any other physician that I've seen over the past 15 years. He's genuinely interested in helping me reach my health goals and has gone well beyond any other physician in participating in that process.
- Cardiology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- University of Minnesota Hospital & Clinics
- University Of Iowa Hospital & Clinics
- University Of New Mexico
- University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine
- University of Iowa
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
