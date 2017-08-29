Overview

Dr. Rubencio Quintana, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Quintana works at Rubencio Quintana, MD Inc in Beverly Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.