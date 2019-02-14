Overview

Dr. Ruben Zorrilla, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Golden, CO. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital and St. Anthony Hospital.



Dr. Zorrilla works at CHPG Primary Care Golden in Golden, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.