Dr. Ruben Salinas Jr, MD is accepting new patients
Dr. Ruben Salinas Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Ruben Salinas Jr, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New Bern, NC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BURUNDI / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with CarolinaEast Medical Center.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1916 S Glenburnie Rd Ste 4, New Bern, NC 28562 Directions (252) 633-4700
New Bern Professional Health Services PC3282 Wellons Blvd, New Bern, NC 28562 Directions (252) 633-4700
Hospital Affiliations
- CarolinaEast Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ruben Salinas Jr, MD
- Psychiatry
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1750338687
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF BURUNDI / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Salinas Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Salinas Jr accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Salinas Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Salinas Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salinas Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salinas Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.