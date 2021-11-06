See All Psychologists in Bronx, NY
Dr. Ruben Rosario, MD

Psychology
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Ruben Rosario, MD is a Psychologist in Bronx, NY. 

Dr. Rosario works at Essen Medical Associates P.C. in Bronx, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Marlen Martinez, FNP
    1250 SHAKESPEARE AVE, Bronx, NY 10452 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 992-3900
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Ruben Rosario, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1063783843
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ruben Rosario, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosario is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rosario has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rosario works at Essen Medical Associates P.C. in Bronx, NY. View the full address on Dr. Rosario’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosario. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosario.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosario, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosario appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

