Overview

Dr. Ruben Ramirez, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Sierra Medical Center.



Dr. Ramirez works at Buena Vista Eye Care in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Pterygium and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.