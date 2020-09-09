Overview

Dr. Ruben Pipek, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE REPUBLIC / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cape Canaveral Hospital, Holmes Regional Medical Center, Rockledge Regional Medical Center and Viera Hospital.



Dr. Pipek works at Suntree Internal Medicine in Melbourne, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.