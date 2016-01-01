Dr. Ruben Osorio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Osorio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ruben Osorio, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ruben Osorio, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in San Bernardino, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Bernardine Medical Center.
Locations
Ruben Osorio M.d. Inc.399 E Highland Ave Ste 319, San Bernardino, CA 92404 Directions (909) 881-7200
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Bernardine Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Molina Healthcare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ruben Osorio, MD
- General Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1073696845
Education & Certifications
- Loma Linda University Med Center
- Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Osorio has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Osorio accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Osorio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Osorio has seen patients for Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Osorio on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Osorio speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Osorio. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Osorio.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Osorio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Osorio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.