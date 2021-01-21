Overview

Dr. Ruben Nieto, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield and Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield.



Dr. Nieto works at Diabetic Foot and Wound Center in Bakersfield, CA with other offices in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.