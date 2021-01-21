Dr. Ruben Nieto, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nieto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ruben Nieto, DPM
Overview
Dr. Ruben Nieto, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield and Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield.
Locations
Diabetic Foot and Wound Center1408 Commercial Way Ste A, Bakersfield, CA 93309 Directions (661) 727-0000Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
- 2 1901 W Harrison St # 6, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 864-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Bakersfield
- Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Professional, dedicated, excellent bedside manners, genuinely caring for the recovery of his patients. I highly recommend him to anyone that has a foot injury. Been seing him for 5mths of care and ongoing.
About Dr. Ruben Nieto, DPM
- Podiatry
- 9 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1942615299
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nieto has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nieto accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nieto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nieto has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nieto on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nieto speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Nieto. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nieto.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nieto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nieto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.