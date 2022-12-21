Overview

Dr. Ruben Niesvizky, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from National Autonomous University Of Mexico City and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Niesvizky works at Myeloma Center in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteosarcoma, Myeloma and Vitamin D Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.