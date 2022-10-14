See All Dermatologists in Cocoa, FL
Dr. Ruben Moreno, MD

Dermatology
5 (516)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ruben Moreno, MD is a Dermatologist in Cocoa, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with Cape Canaveral Hospital and Holmes Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Moreno works at Florida Dermatology Associates in Cocoa, FL with other offices in Cocoa Beach, FL, Melbourne, FL, Palm Bay, FL and Titusville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Carcinoma in Situ of Skin, Acne and Impetigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Florida Dermatology Associates
    4260 N US 1, Cocoa, FL 32927 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 768-1600
  2. 2
    Florida Dermatology Associates
    80 Woodland Ave, Cocoa Beach, FL 32931 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 768-1600
  3. 3
    Florida Dermatology Associates
    7640 N Wickham Rd, Melbourne, FL 32940 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 768-1600
  4. 4
    Florida Dermatology Associates
    5070 Minton Rd NW Ste 5, Palm Bay, FL 32907 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 768-1600
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  5. 5
    Florida Dermatology Associates
    4260 N HIGHWAY 1, Cocoa, FL 32927 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 264-6266
  6. 6
    florida dermatology associates
    500 N Washington Ave Ste 109, Titusville, FL 32796 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 768-1600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cape Canaveral Hospital
  • Holmes Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Acne
Impetigo
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Acne
Impetigo

Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermaplaning Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Microneedling Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • POMCO Group
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 516 ratings
    Patient Ratings (516)
    5 Star
    (495)
    4 Star
    (16)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Oct 14, 2022
    He has taken excellant care of myself and family for years. A very professional and caring staff. He is a great surgeon, very experienced.
    The Conway Family — Oct 14, 2022
    About Dr. Ruben Moreno, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 41 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1225092331
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Pittsburgh
    • University of Medicine & Dentistry
    • SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med
    • Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ruben Moreno, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moreno is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Moreno has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Moreno has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Moreno has seen patients for Carcinoma in Situ of Skin, Acne and Impetigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moreno on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    516 patients have reviewed Dr. Moreno. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moreno.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moreno, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moreno appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

