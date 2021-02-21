Dr. Ruben Mendoza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mendoza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ruben Mendoza, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ruben Mendoza, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Northwest Texas Healthcare System.
Dr. Mendoza works at
Locations
-
1
Ruben V Mendoza MD PA22 Care Cir, Amarillo, TX 79124 Directions (806) 354-8300
-
2
Texas Panhandle Mental Health1500 S Taylor St, Amarillo, TX 79101 Directions (806) 354-2191
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Texas Healthcare System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Mendoza seems sincerely interested in the positive outcomes for my son who is his patient. Dr Mendoza tries to encourage my son in areas he is doing well and tries to challenge him to improve in areas he is struggling.
About Dr. Ruben Mendoza, MD
- Psychiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1568446748
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mendoza has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mendoza accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mendoza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mendoza works at
Dr. Mendoza has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD and Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mendoza on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Mendoza. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mendoza.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mendoza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mendoza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.