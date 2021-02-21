Overview

Dr. Ruben Mendoza, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Northwest Texas Healthcare System.



Dr. Mendoza works at Dr. Ruben V. Mendoza MD, PA in Amarillo, TX. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD and Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.