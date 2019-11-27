Dr. Ruben Kandov, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kandov is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ruben Kandov, MD
Dr. Ruben Kandov, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.
Northwell Health Physician Partners Cardiology at Seaview Avenue, Suite 200501 Seaview Ave Ste 200, Staten Island, NY 10305 Directions (718) 540-4408
Northwell Health Physician Partners Cardiology at Dyker Heights705 86th St, Brooklyn, NY 11228 Directions (718) 540-4410
Northwell Health Physician Partners Cardiology at South Avenue1110 South Ave, Staten Island, NY 10314 Directions (718) 540-4409
- Staten Island University Hospital
Met the doctor during my procedure cardio catheterization He was wonderful he and his team explain everything to me. Took my fears away during the test. Thank you!!
- Interventional Cardiology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- SUNY Downstate
- SUNY Health Science Center At Brooklyn Program
- Ross University School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Kandov has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kandov has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kandov has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent and Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kandov on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Kandov. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kandov.
