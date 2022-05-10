See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Miami, FL
Dr. Ruben Gonzalez, MD

Pain Medicine
4 (16)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ruben Gonzalez, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Coral Gables Hospital.

Dr. Gonzalez works at Florida Pain Treatment Center Inc. in Miami, FL with other offices in Miami Lakes, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Florida Pain Treatment Center Inc.
    11780 SW 89th St Fl 3, Miami, FL 33186 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 260-9803
  2. 2
    Miami Lakes Office
    6175 NW 153rd St Ste 312, Miami Lakes, FL 33014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (786) 762-2364

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Coral Gables Hospital

Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Muscular Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Occupational Therapy Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Physical Therapy Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Injections Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • AvMed
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • UniCare
    • Vista Health Plan
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    May 10, 2022
    I visited Dr. Gonzalez because of my sciatica pain. After diagnosis and X-Rays, he administered a nerve block procedure to my hips and the sacro area. The pain is now mostly gone (arthritis hasn't gone away) but it's very manageable and I can function normally for my age.
    Sergio Calderon — May 10, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Ruben Gonzalez, MD
    About Dr. Ruben Gonzalez, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1710972328
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mt Sinai Med Center
    Internship
    • Franklin Square Hospital, Baltimore, Maryland
    Medical Education
    • Ross University, School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ruben Gonzalez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gonzalez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gonzalez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gonzalez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gonzalez has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gonzalez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Gonzalez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gonzalez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gonzalez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gonzalez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

