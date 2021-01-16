Dr. Ruben Acherman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Acherman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ruben Acherman, MD
Overview
Dr. Ruben Acherman, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from Universidad del Valle and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center and Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Acherman works at
Locations
-
1
Children's Heart Center Nevada3131 La Canada St Ste 230, Las Vegas, NV 89169 Directions (702) 213-5089
-
2
Children s Heart Center Nevada653 N Town Center Dr Ste 114, Las Vegas, NV 89144 Directions (702) 213-5159
Hospital Affiliations
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Acherman?
Best doctor
About Dr. Ruben Acherman, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- English, Spanish
- 1033192372
Education & Certifications
- Universidad del Valle
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Acherman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Acherman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Acherman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Acherman works at
Dr. Acherman has seen patients for Septal Defect, Atrial Septal Defect and Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Acherman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Acherman speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Acherman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Acherman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Acherman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Acherman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.