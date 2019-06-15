Dr. Ruben Abreu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abreu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ruben Abreu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ruben Abreu, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Mcallen, TX. They graduated from Catholic University of Mother And Maestra (Pucmm) / Faculty of Health Science and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance.
Dr. Abreu works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Mc Allen Office4316 N McColl Rd, Mcallen, TX 78504 Directions (956) 994-3278
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital At Renaissance
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American Enterprise Group
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthPartners
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Abreu?
Dr Abreu is very nice and takes time to listen to you and tries his best to help the patient. Very nice experience having him as your cardiologist. My husband is his patient and for sure he’s the best cardiologist!
About Dr. Ruben Abreu, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1679528244
Education & Certifications
- San Juan Va Hosp
- St Barnabas Hospital
- Catholic University of Mother And Maestra (Pucmm) / Faculty of Health Science
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abreu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abreu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abreu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abreu works at
Dr. Abreu has seen patients for Hypertension, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abreu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Abreu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abreu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abreu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abreu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.