Dr. Rubeena Mian, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Rubeena Mian, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Willowbrook, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / FATIMA JINNAH MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR WOMEN.
Life Counseling Institute545 Plainfield Rd Ste E, Willowbrook, IL 60527 Directions (630) 863-0648
Procare1414 Main St, Melrose Park, IL 60160 Directions (708) 410-0615
Anthem
Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
Blue Cross Blue Shield
CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Cigna
HAP Insurance
Humana
MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I've been seeing Dr. Mian since 2013, when I was first referred to her by West Suburban Women's Health (OBGYN) for evaluation for suspected Postpartum Depression with Psychosis, which began after the birth of my son in 2011. She was able to diagnose the PPD/PPP and prescribed a pregnancy safe medication to reduce my symptoms until I gave birth, which allowed me to have a safe and mentally healthy pregnancy. I continued to see her after the birth of my daughter to monitor the PPD/PPP and currently see her for medication maintenance for Depression and ADHD. She is always kind and listens when I bring up a concern about medication side effects or when I feel a medication or dosage is no longer effective. She or her office manager have always returned a call regarding prescription issues within 24 hours.
Psychiatry
English, Spanish
- 1225171614
- UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / FATIMA JINNAH MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR WOMEN
