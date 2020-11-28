Dr. Rubee Gugol, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gugol is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rubee Gugol, MD
Overview
Dr. Rubee Gugol, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL.
Dr. Gugol works at
Locations
-
1
University of Florida Jacksonville Physicians Inc.841 Prudential Dr Ste 100, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Directions (904) 427-0530Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gugol?
Takes her time! Makes sure child is comfortable. Explains everything so well. We are always so pleased with our visits!
About Dr. Rubee Gugol, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- English
- 1225239478
Education & Certifications
- Pediatric Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gugol has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gugol accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gugol has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gugol works at
Dr. Gugol has seen patients for Congenital Heart Disease, Septal Defect and Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gugol on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Gugol. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gugol.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gugol, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gugol appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.