Overview

Dr. Rubaiya Mallay, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Largo, FL. They graduated from Edward Via Virginia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital.



Dr. Mallay works at Suncoast Internal Medicine Consultants in Largo, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Arthritis and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.