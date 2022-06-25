See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in Covington, LA
Dr. Ruary O'Connell, MD

Bariatric Surgery
4 (10)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ruary O'Connell, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Covington, LA. They graduated from Royal College Of Surgeons In Ireland, National University Of Ireland, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lakeview Regional Medical Center and AVALA Hospital.

Dr. O'Connell works at Renew Bariatric Surgery in Covington, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Renew Bariatric Surgery
    121 Lakeview Cir Ste A, Covington, LA 70433 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 509-4499

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lakeview Regional Medical Center
  • AVALA Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Excision of Stomach Tumor
Gastrectomy
Sleeve Gastrectomy
Excision of Stomach Tumor
Gastrectomy
Sleeve Gastrectomy

Treatment frequency



Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Restrictive With Partial Gastrectomy or Jejunojejunostomy Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jun 25, 2022
    My experience with Dr O'Connell was amazing his staff was amazing just everything about him and the surgery was amazing. I got my surgery done in 06/2020 and I never been better I feel amazing and look amazing all because of him thanks Dr O'Connell I recommend so many people
    Quita — Jun 25, 2022
    About Dr. Ruary O'Connell, MD

    Specialties
    • Bariatric Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1285783787
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Peter Bent Brigham Hospital
    Residency
    • Peter Bent Brigham Hospital|Tulane University Charity Hospital|Western Infirm
    Internship
    • St Vincents Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Royal College Of Surgeons In Ireland, National University Of Ireland, School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ruary O'Connell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Connell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. O'Connell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. O'Connell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. O'Connell works at Renew Bariatric Surgery in Covington, LA. View the full address on Dr. O'Connell’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Connell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Connell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Connell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Connell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

