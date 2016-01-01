See All General Dentists in Garden City, MI
Dr. Ruaa Waely, DDS

Dentistry
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
4 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ruaa Waely, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Garden City, MI. They specialize in Dentistry, has 4 years of experience. They graduated from Detroit Mercy School Of Dentistry.

Dr. Waely works at Carolyn Moore DDS in Garden City, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Carolyn Moore DDS
    Carolyn Moore DDS
1769 Inkster Rd, Garden City, MI 48135
(734) 237-8975

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dental Implant
Invisalign®
Invisible Dental Braces
Dental Implant
Invisalign®
Invisible Dental Braces

Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Invisalign® Chevron Icon
Invisible Dental Braces Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    About Dr. Ruaa Waely, DDS

    Specialties
    • Dentistry
    Years of Experience
    • 4 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1215423637
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Detroit Mercy School Of Dentistry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ruaa Waely, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Waely is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Waely has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Waely works at Carolyn Moore DDS in Garden City, MI. View the full address on Dr. Waely’s profile.

    Dr. Waely has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waely.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Waely, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Waely appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

