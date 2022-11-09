Overview

Dr. Rozmond Lewis, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University of Tennessee and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown, Tristar Centennial Medical Center and Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center.



Dr. Lewis works at East Nashville Family Medicine in Nashville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.