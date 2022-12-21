Dr. Rozina Mohiuddin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mohiuddin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rozina Mohiuddin, MD
Overview
Dr. Rozina Mohiuddin, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Shawnee, KS. They graduated from Dow Medical College, Karachi and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Mohiuddin works at
Locations
-
1
The University of Kansas Health System7405 Renner Rd, Shawnee, KS 66217 Directions (913) 399-7765
Hospital Affiliations
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cenpatico Behavioral Health
- Cigna
- CompCare
- CoreSource
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Family Health Partners
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HCA Midwest Comp Care
- Healthcare USA
- Homestate Health Plan
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Missouri Care
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- New Directions Behavioral Health
- PHCS
- Preferred Health Professionals
- Preferred Mental Health Management, LLC
- Premier Group Insurance
- Savility
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Rozina gave my daughter a series of shots that ended up with her in the ER. And yes, one of them was Covid vaccine. Daughter couldn’t walk, dizzy, could not hold down food. KU Med refuses to help pay costs due to their docs erroneous practices. Rozina should not be allowed near children.
About Dr. Rozina Mohiuddin, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Urdu
- 1538100318
Education & Certifications
- University Of Kansas School Of Medicine
- Dow Medical College, Karachi
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mohiuddin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mohiuddin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mohiuddin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mohiuddin works at
Dr. Mohiuddin speaks Urdu.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Mohiuddin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mohiuddin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mohiuddin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mohiuddin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.