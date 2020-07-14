Dr. Rozbeh Torabi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Torabi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rozbeh Torabi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rozbeh Torabi, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center and Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.
Dr. Torabi works at
Locations
-
1
Tim Matatov Md. Professional Corporation10910 N Tatum Blvd Ste 100, Phoenix, AZ 85028 Directions (480) 291-6895
Hospital Affiliations
- Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Cigna
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Torabi?
The best.
About Dr. Rozbeh Torabi, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English, Persian
- 1699005322
Education & Certifications
- Nassau Univ MC
- Maricopa Integrated Hlth Syst
- Maricopa MC
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- University of Massachusetts
- General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Torabi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Torabi accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Torabi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Torabi works at
Dr. Torabi speaks Persian.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Torabi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Torabi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Torabi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Torabi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.