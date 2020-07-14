See All Plastic Surgeons in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Rozbeh Torabi, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (9)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Rozbeh Torabi, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center and Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.

Dr. Torabi works at Elite Plastic Surgery in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tim Matatov Md. Professional Corporation
    10910 N Tatum Blvd Ste 100, Phoenix, AZ 85028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 291-6895

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center
  • Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Amputated Finger Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Aspiration (Breathing in Foreign Object) Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Blepharophimosis - Ptosis - Syndactyly - Mental Retardation Chevron Icon
Blepharophimosis - Telecanthus - Ear Anomalies - Microstomia Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Atrophy Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Broken Finger Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Carpal Fractures Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Facial Laceration Chevron Icon
Facial Palsy Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Buttock Chevron Icon
Finger Injuries Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hand Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Hand Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Laceration Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Lipodystrophy Chevron Icon
Lipodystrophy Associated With Human Immunodeficiency Virus Infection Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nasal Septal Perforation Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Plastic Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Power-Assisted Liposuction (PAL) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wound and-or Ulcer Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Wounds Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Cigna
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Torabi?

    Jul 14, 2020
    The best.
    — Jul 14, 2020
    About Dr. Rozbeh Torabi, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • English, Persian
    • 1699005322
    Education & Certifications

    • Nassau Univ MC
    • Maricopa Integrated Hlth Syst
    • Maricopa MC
    • AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    • University of Massachusetts
    • General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rozbeh Torabi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Torabi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Torabi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Torabi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Torabi works at Elite Plastic Surgery in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Torabi’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Torabi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Torabi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Torabi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Torabi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

