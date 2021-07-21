Overview

Dr. Rozalyn Paschal-Thomas, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Paschal-Thomas works at Rozalyn H Paschal MD PA in Miami, FL with other offices in Plantation, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.