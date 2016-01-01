Dr. Rozales Swanson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swanson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rozales Swanson, MD
Overview
Dr. Rozales Swanson, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Howard University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Tampa.
Locations
AdventHealth Medical Group Cardiovascular Surgery at Tampa3000 E Fletcher Ave, Tampa, FL 33613 Directions (813) 910-0027
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Tampa
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Rozales Swanson, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1932174349
Education & Certifications
- Carolinas Medical Center
- University of South Florida College of Medicine
- Howard University College of Medicine
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Swanson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Swanson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Swanson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Swanson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swanson.
