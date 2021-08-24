Overview

Dr. Rozafa Pali, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New Rochelle, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital.



Dr. Pali works at Patricia Ann Devine in New Rochelle, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.