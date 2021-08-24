Dr. Rozafa Pali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rozafa Pali, MD
Overview
Dr. Rozafa Pali, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New Rochelle, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital.
Dr. Pali works at
Locations
-
1
Montefiore New Rochelle16 Guion Pl, New Rochelle, NY 10801 Directions (914) 632-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pali?
Hi I want to make appointment with dr Pali
About Dr. Rozafa Pali, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Albanian
- 1073544748
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pali has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pali accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pali works at
Dr. Pali speaks Albanian.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Pali. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pali.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pali, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pali appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.