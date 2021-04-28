Dr. Royce Syracuse, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Syracuse is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Royce Syracuse, MD
Dr. Royce Syracuse, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.
Main Address, Cotswold Office135 S Sharon Amity Rd, Charlotte, NC 28211 Directions (704) 365-0555
Horizon Eye Care Lake Norman15419 Hodges Cir Ste 100, Huntersville, NC 28078 Directions (877) 825-6894
Horizon Eye Care185 Joe Knox Ave, Mooresville, NC 28117 Directions (704) 658-2321
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Very professional and caring !
- Ophthalmology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Italian and Spanish
- SUNY / Buffalo General Hospital
- U MD
- University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine
- Hofstra University
Dr. Syracuse has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Syracuse accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Syracuse has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Syracuse has seen patients for Dry Eyes, Tear Duct Disorders and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Syracuse on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Syracuse speaks Italian and Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Syracuse. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Syracuse.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Syracuse, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Syracuse appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.