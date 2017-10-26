Overview

Dr. Royce Mueller, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lincoln, NE. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT KEARNEY and is affiliated with Bryan East Campus and Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Mueller works at ENT Specialties, PC in Lincoln, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Nosebleed and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.