Dr. Lin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Royce Lin, MD
Dr. Royce Lin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Yale University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center.
Dr. Lin works at
Ucsf Sfgh Medical Group Oncology Services995 Potrero Ave Bldg 80, San Francisco, CA 94110 Directions (415) 476-4082
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
- Internal Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1063524122
- San Francisco Gen Hosp
- University of California-San Francisco
- University of California-San Francisco
- Yale University School of Medicine
Dr. Lin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lin works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Lin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.