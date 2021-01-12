See All Ophthalmologists in New York, NY
Dr. Royce Chen, MD

Ophthalmology
15 years of experience

Dr. Royce Chen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Chen works at ColumbiaDoctors - Third Avenue in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    ColumbiaDoctors - Third Avenue
    880 3rd Ave, New York, NY 10022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Pucker Chevron Icon
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Photokeratitis Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Repair of Eye Laceration Chevron Icon
Retina and Vitreous Surgery Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Artery Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Laser Photocoagulation Chevron Icon
Retinal Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
Retinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Vitreous Diseases Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    Jan 12, 2021
    Very precise with discussion of complicated items, and was able to understand my wide range of issues just from reading my file the first time seeing him. He has been working there with great retinologists for years, and felt like Dr. Chen is very focused and eager, and still giving individual attention to patients, and not falling into the volume malaise.
    arthur regan — Jan 12, 2021
    About Dr. Royce Chen, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1023257672
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Bascom Palmer Eye Institute University Of Miami|Bascom Palmer Eye Institute, University of Miami
    Residency
    • New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
    Internship
    • St. Vincent's Catholic Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
