Dr. Royce Bargas, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Royce Bargas, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Edmond, OK. They specialize in Cardiology, has 6 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center, SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital - Midwest and St. Luke's Hospital.
Locations
Bargas Wellness3839 S Boulevard Ste 100, Edmond, OK 73013 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
- SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital - Midwest
- St. Luke's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Royce Bargas, DO
- Cardiology
- 6 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1013063635
Education & Certifications
- TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bargas has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bargas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bargas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bargas has seen patients for Sick Sinus Syndrome, Ventricular Fibrillation and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bargas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bargas speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Bargas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bargas.
