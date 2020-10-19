Dr. Roya Rakhshani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rakhshani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roya Rakhshani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Roya Rakhshani, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Costa Mesa, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Dr. Rakhshani works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Roya Rakhshani MD186 E 16th St Ste A, Costa Mesa, CA 92627 Directions (714) 241-8814
-
2
Orange Coast Memorial Medical Center9920 TALBERT AVE, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (714) 378-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rakhshani?
best dr in newport beach!! staff is helpful and accomodating. excellent nurses
About Dr. Roya Rakhshani, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1962414003
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rakhshani has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rakhshani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rakhshani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rakhshani works at
Dr. Rakhshani has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Atrophic Vaginitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rakhshani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rakhshani speaks Arabic and Spanish.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Rakhshani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rakhshani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rakhshani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rakhshani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.