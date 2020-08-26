Dr. Roya Karbakhsh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karbakhsh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roya Karbakhsh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Roya Karbakhsh, MD is a Pediatric Psychiatry Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They graduated from ISFAHAN UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Locations
Marbella Dental Studios LLC4845 E Thunderbird Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85254 Directions (480) 699-7004
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CompPsych
- Health Net
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Karbakhsh is a very good listener that provides very direct guidance- and is well rounded in her background.
About Dr. Roya Karbakhsh, MD
- Pediatric Psychiatry
- English, Persian
- 1992905293
Education & Certifications
- ISFAHAN UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Karbakhsh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karbakhsh accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Karbakhsh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Karbakhsh speaks Persian.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Karbakhsh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karbakhsh.
