Dr. Roya Golshani, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES.
Arthur Leslie Stein MD A Medical Corp.2080 Century Park E Ste 1108, Los Angeles, CA 90067 Directions (310) 553-5588
I am SO happy I found Dr. Golshani. She is thorough and caring. She addresses and investigates any concern I may have, and I feel like we have a great personal connection, as well; I'm not just another patient who she barely remembers, as can be the case with some doctors. With an HMO, I think it's very important to have Primary Care Physician who you really trust, and that is exactly what I have with Dr. Golshani. And her office is really nice, with pretty great views of the city!
About Dr. Roya Golshani, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1033144522
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
Dr. Golshani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Golshani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Golshani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Golshani speaks Arabic.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Golshani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Golshani.
