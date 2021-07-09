See All Dermatologists in Winter Haven, FL
Dr. Roya Ghorsriz, DO

Dermatology
4 (14)
Overview

Dr. Roya Ghorsriz, DO is a Dermatologist in Winter Haven, FL. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Winter Haven Hospital.

Dr. Ghorsriz works at Gessler C in Winter Haven, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Skin, Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    Gessler Clinic PA
    635 1ST ST N, Winter Haven, FL 33881 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (863) 294-0670

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Winter Haven Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dry Skin
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Actinic Keratosis
Dry Skin
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Actinic Keratosis

Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Chickenpox Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jul 09, 2021
    Great Doctor, very helpful and explained everything. I see her regularly since she found my hidden skin cancer and probably saved my life. Very nice “bedside manner”. Highly recommended.
    Curt — Jul 09, 2021
    About Dr. Roya Ghorsriz, DO

    • Dermatology
    • English
    • 1780846667
    Education & Certifications

    • NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ghorsriz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ghorsriz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ghorsriz works at Gessler C in Winter Haven, FL. View the full address on Dr. Ghorsriz’s profile.

    Dr. Ghorsriz has seen patients for Dry Skin, Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ghorsriz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghorsriz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghorsriz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ghorsriz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ghorsriz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

