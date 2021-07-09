Dr. Ghorsriz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roya Ghorsriz, DO
Overview
Dr. Roya Ghorsriz, DO is a Dermatologist in Winter Haven, FL. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Winter Haven Hospital.
Dr. Ghorsriz works at
Locations
Gessler Clinic PA635 1ST ST N, Winter Haven, FL 33881 Directions (863) 294-0670
Hospital Affiliations
- Winter Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ghorsriz?
Great Doctor, very helpful and explained everything. I see her regularly since she found my hidden skin cancer and probably saved my life. Very nice “bedside manner”. Highly recommended.
About Dr. Roya Ghorsriz, DO
- Dermatology
- English
- 1780846667
Education & Certifications
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ghorsriz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ghorsriz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Ghorsriz works at
Dr. Ghorsriz has seen patients for Dry Skin, Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ghorsriz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghorsriz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghorsriz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ghorsriz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ghorsriz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.