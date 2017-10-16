See All Ophthalmologists in Long Beach, CA
Ophthalmology
Dr. Roya Ghafouri, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School.

Dr. Ghafouri works at Eye Physicians Of Long Beach A Medical Group in Long Beach, CA with other offices in Agoura Hills, CA, Beverly Hills, CA and Santa Monica, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Eye Physicians of Long Beach
    2925 Palo Verde Ave, Long Beach, CA 90815 (562) 799-2020
    Agoura Hills Eye Care
    29525 Canwood St Ste 210, Agoura Hills, CA 91301 (818) 707-4277
    Don Mehrabi MD Apmc-beverly Hills
    9735 Wilshire Blvd Ste 421, Beverly Hills, CA 90212 (310) 990-0905
    Monday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm
    Westside Head and Neck
    1908 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 3, Santa Monica, CA 90404 (310) 829-5475

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cataract Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Based on 11 ratings
    Oct 16, 2017
    I've been wanting to lift my eye lids for years and I finally went for it. Dr Ghafouri made the process so easy and comfortable. She has a really gentle nature and talked me through everything. She played soft music that helped with my nerves during the procedure. She checked in with me more than I think any other doctor would, she really cared. And the proof was in the pudding, my eyes look amazing! I'm ready to go back and do my under eye bags!!
    LK Rushton — Oct 16, 2017
    About Dr. Roya Ghafouri, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 17 years of experience
    • English, Persian and Spanish
    • 1790943355
    Education & Certifications

    • Oculoplastic & Reconstructive Surgery 2011
    • Boston University School Of Medicine
    • Cedars-Sinai MEd Ctr
    • Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Roya Ghafouri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghafouri is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Ghafouri has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ghafouri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghafouri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghafouri.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ghafouri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ghafouri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

