Dr. Roya Ghafouri, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School.



Dr. Ghafouri works at Eye Physicians Of Long Beach A Medical Group in Long Beach, CA with other offices in Agoura Hills, CA, Beverly Hills, CA and Santa Monica, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.