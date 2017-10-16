Dr. Roya Ghafouri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghafouri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roya Ghafouri, MD
Overview
Dr. Roya Ghafouri, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School.
Locations
Eye Physicians of Long Beach2925 Palo Verde Ave, Long Beach, CA 90815 Directions (562) 799-2020
Agoura Hills Eye Care29525 Canwood St Ste 210, Agoura Hills, CA 91301 Directions (818) 707-4277
Don Mehrabi MD Apmc-beverly Hills9735 Wilshire Blvd Ste 421, Beverly Hills, CA 90212 Directions (310) 990-0905Monday1:00pm - 5:00pm
Westside Head and Neck1908 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 3, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 829-5475
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I've been wanting to lift my eye lids for years and I finally went for it. Dr Ghafouri made the process so easy and comfortable. She has a really gentle nature and talked me through everything. She played soft music that helped with my nerves during the procedure. She checked in with me more than I think any other doctor would, she really cared. And the proof was in the pudding, my eyes look amazing! I'm ready to go back and do my under eye bags!!
About Dr. Roya Ghafouri, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Persian and Spanish
- 1790943355
Education & Certifications
- Oculoplastic & Reconstructive Surgery 2011
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- Cedars-Sinai MEd Ctr
- Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School
- Ophthalmology
