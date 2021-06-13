Dr. Roya Dardashti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dardashti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roya Dardashti, MD
Overview
Dr. Roya Dardashti, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Encino, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL.
Dr. Dardashti works at
Locations
Diamond Surgical Institute Inc.16250 Ventura Blvd Ste 345, Encino, CA 91436 Directions (818) 528-2559Monday10:00am - 5:00pmTuesday10:00am - 5:00pmWednesday10:00am - 5:00pmThursday10:00am - 5:00pmFriday10:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- United Concordia
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. D has performed two surgeries on me. One was in 2003 and one in 2012. I had a tummy tuck and a inner thigh tuck. Dr. D took good care of me. Communication was a plus.
About Dr. Roya Dardashti, MD
- General Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1477684249
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dardashti has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dardashti accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dardashti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Dardashti. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dardashti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dardashti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dardashti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.