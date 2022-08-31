Overview

Dr. Roya Azadi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Azadi works at Childrens Clinic of Leander in Austin, TX with other offices in Cedar Park, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.