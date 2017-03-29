Dr. Roy Williams, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Williams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roy Williams, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Roy Williams, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Mechanicsburg, PA. They specialize in Oncology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Oncology. They graduated from Joan C Edwards School Of Medicine At Marshall University and is affiliated with Geisinger Lewistown Hospital and Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center.
Dr. Williams works at
Locations
-
1
Fhl Blood & Cancer Specialists6475 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg, PA 17050 Directions (717) 766-0872
-
2
F.H.L. Blood & Cancer Specialists900 Century Dr Ste 101, Mechanicsburg, PA 17055 Directions (866) 387-7077
Hospital Affiliations
- Geisinger Lewistown Hospital
- Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Gateway Health Plan
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Health Net
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- UPMC
- UPMC Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Williams?
Dr. Williams is absolutely the BEST Dr I have ever found! I knew I needed help because of all the problems I've been having for years and my abnormal blood tests but my primary care Dr was doing nothing but prescribing me drugs, some to sleep, more to give me energy... a never ending circle. I called Dr. Williams, had my blood tests sent over, wow!! Believe it or not, he confirmed "I am NOT crazy", I really AM sick and he CAN help me and not with more drugs but what I needed all along.
About Dr. Roy Williams, MD
- Oncology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1063428076
Education & Certifications
- University of VA
- Mayo Clinc
- Joan C Edwards School Of Medicine At Marshall University
- Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Williams has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Williams accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Williams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Williams works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Williams. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Williams.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Williams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Williams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.