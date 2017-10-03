See All Cardiologists in Pembroke Pines, FL
Dr. Roy Whittingham, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Roy Whittingham, MD

Cardiology
5 (7)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Roy Whittingham, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Kharkov Medical Institute and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Pembroke and Memorial Hospital West.

Dr. Whittingham works at Pines Cardiology & Primary Care in Pembroke Pines, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Cardiology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Ethan Siev, MD
Dr. Ethan Siev, MD
10 (22)
View Profile
Dr. Lawrence Reiss, MD
Dr. Lawrence Reiss, MD
8 (11)
View Profile
Dr. Julio Peguero, MD
Dr. Julio Peguero, MD
10 (1)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Memorial Hospital West.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pines Cardiology
    10071 Pines Blvd Ste A, Pembroke Pines, FL 33024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 589-1611

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hospital Pembroke
  • Memorial Hospital West

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sinus Bradycardia
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Nuclear Stress Testing
Sinus Bradycardia
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Nuclear Stress Testing

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Whittingham?

    Oct 03, 2017
    Listens well and spends time explaining everything. He's a refreshing throwback to when a desire for patient care was why people became doctors.. Can fully recommend. He also has a capable staff.
    Hollywood, FL — Oct 03, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Roy Whittingham, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Roy Whittingham, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Whittingham to family and friends

    Dr. Whittingham's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Whittingham

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Roy Whittingham, MD.

    About Dr. Roy Whittingham, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1245277011
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • Kharkov Medical Institute
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of The West Indies
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Roy Whittingham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Whittingham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Whittingham has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Whittingham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Whittingham works at Pines Cardiology & Primary Care in Pembroke Pines, FL. View the full address on Dr. Whittingham’s profile.

    Dr. Whittingham has seen patients for Sinus Bradycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Whittingham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Whittingham. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whittingham.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Whittingham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Whittingham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Roy Whittingham, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.