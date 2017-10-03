Overview

Dr. Roy Whittingham, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Kharkov Medical Institute and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Pembroke and Memorial Hospital West.



Dr. Whittingham works at Pines Cardiology & Primary Care in Pembroke Pines, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.