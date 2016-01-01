Overview

Dr. Roy White Jr, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital.



Dr. White Jr works at Medical Park Family Care Inc. in Anchorage, AK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.