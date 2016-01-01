Overview

Dr. Roy Wallace, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Columbia, TN. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center.



Dr. Wallace works at Tennessee Retina in Columbia, TN with other offices in Nashville, TN, Hendersonville, TN and Clarksville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Vein Occlusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.