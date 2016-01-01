Dr. Roy Wallace, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wallace is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roy Wallace, MD
Overview
Dr. Roy Wallace, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Columbia, TN. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center.
Locations
Tennessee Retina1050 N James Campbell Blvd, Columbia, TN 38401 Directions (615) 703-2452
Tennessee Retina345 23rd Ave N Ste 350, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 703-2453
Tennessee Retina, PC100 Springhouse Ct Ste 240, Hendersonville, TN 37075 Directions (629) 219-7615
Tennessee Retina, PC141 Chesapeake Ln Ste 201, Clarksville, TN 37040 Directions (629) 219-7613
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Roy Wallace, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Wills Eye Hospital
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- Emory University Hospital
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
