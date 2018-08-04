Overview

Dr. Roy Vingan, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Oradell, NJ. They graduated from SUNY Health Science Center at Brooklyn and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.



Dr. Vingan works at New Jersey Brain and Spine in Oradell, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.