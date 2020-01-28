Dr. Roy Theriot, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Theriot is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roy Theriot, DDS
Dr. Roy Theriot, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Aurora, CO.
Dr. Theriot works at
Roy Theriot, DDS PC941 S Havana St Ste 200, Aurora, CO 80012 Directions (303) 341-5313
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
He has been my dentist for years. I refer him to others every chance I get.
- Dentistry
- English
Dr. Theriot has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Theriot accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Theriot has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Theriot works at
152 patients have reviewed Dr. Theriot. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Theriot.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Theriot, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Theriot appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.