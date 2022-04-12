Overview

Dr. Roy Talley, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Watkinsville, GA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Northside Hospital, Piedmont Newton Hospital and Piedmont Rockdale Hospital.



Dr. Talley works at MD Pain Care in Watkinsville, GA with other offices in Monroe, GA, Conyers, GA and Covington, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.