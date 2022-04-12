Dr. Roy Talley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Talley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roy Talley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Roy Talley, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Watkinsville, GA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Northside Hospital, Piedmont Newton Hospital and Piedmont Rockdale Hospital.
Dr. Talley works at
Locations
1
MD Pain Care1622 Mars Hill Rd Ste C, Watkinsville, GA 30677 Directions (770) 760-9360
2
MD Pain Care Monroe Office868 Michael Etchison Rd, Monroe, GA 30655 Directions
3
MD Pain Care - Conyers1301 Sigman Rd NE, Conyers, GA 30012 Directions (770) 760-9360Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pm
4
MD Pain Care - Covington5109 Highway 278 NE, Covington, GA 30014 Directions (770) 760-9360Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pm
5
MD Pain Care - Monroe333 Alcovy St, Monroe, GA 30655 Directions (770) 760-9360Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
- Piedmont Newton Hospital
- Piedmont Rockdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to Dr. Talley since 2014. I have never once had a bad experience being in his care. He is extremely knowledgeable, understanding, caring, and compassionate with exceptional bedside manner. I have been very fortunate to have been under his care for 8 years and counting.
About Dr. Roy Talley, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1396732657
Education & Certifications
- Richland Meml-Usc
- Emory University
- EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED
- Florida State University
- Anesthesiology
